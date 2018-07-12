Home
Unfiltered Episode 213: Junior Dos Santos & Chad Mendes

July 12, 2018
First, Chad "Money" Mendes calls in and discusses his return to the Octagon after two years away, what he did during his USADA suspension, fighting Myles Jury in Boise, Idaho, TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2, and more. Then, former UFC Heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos joins the show and talks about being flagged, and eventually cleared, by USADA, returning to the Octagon against former WSOF Heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov, the mental side of fighting, DC vs. Brock, and a lot more. Finally, the newly-minted UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra calls in from Las Vegas to make his picks for UFC Boise. Plus, Jim and Chris the Producah talk about Francis Ngannou's comments about his performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, and Stipe's message to DC.
Full Episode:  Clip 1: Chad on being super excited to return to the cage:  Clip 2: Chad on whether Octagon rust is real or not:  Chad on TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2:  JDS on DC vs. Stipe: JDS on it being terrible to be associated with cheaters, even though he was innocent: JDS on Blagoy Ivanov as an opponent:  JDS on the punch you don't see being the one that knocks you out: 

UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT brings together an award-winning team of documentary filmmakers, to tell twenty-five captivating stories, one for each year of the UFC’s extraordinary history. UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT premieres this August, only on UFC Fight Pass.
Jul 12, 2018
Blagoy Ivanov makes his UFC debut Saturday at Fight Night Boise against Junior Dos Santos.
Jul 12, 2018
Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos knows that he has the power to end any fight in one punch, but that doesn't mean he is overlooking Blagoy Ivanov. He's looking forward to putting on a show and making it his night.
Jul 11, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles breaks down new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier's performance at UFC 226, what it means for his legacy and what's next for DC.
Jul 11, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018