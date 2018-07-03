Home
Unfiltered Episode 210: Stipe Miocic

July 03, 2018
The reigning UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic joins the show and talk to Jim, Matt, and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about his UFC 226 title defense against Daniel Cormier, how he's been preparing to fight DC, Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis, getting to deliver his own daughter soon, and much more. Plus, the group talks about Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry, James Vick stepping in for Al Iaquinta against Justin Gaethje, Johny Hendricks's retirement, and Jim gives Matt Hall of Fame speech advice. Plus, another installment of Matt's Movie Minute featuring Solo.

Full Episode Stipe on training to fight DC Stipe on whether he's worried that DC is undefeated as a Heavyweight or not Stipe on Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis Stipe on getting deliver his own daughter

Stipe Miocic finishes his training camp. Daniel Cormier packs for fight week. Brian Ortega gives a tour of his childhood home. Francis Ngannou checks in, while Max Holloway connects with TUF Finale headliner & fellow Hawaiian Brad Tavares.
Jul 3, 2018
Follow the stars of UFC 226 as they head into fight week and the final preparations for the big event. Featuring Brian Ortega, Max Holloway, Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier and more, UFC 226 happens live on Pay Per View Saturday 7/7/18.
Jul 2, 2018
John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 226 heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.
Jul 2, 2018
Go inside the lives and training camp of champion Max Holloway, who takes on rising star Brian Ortega at UFC 226.
Jul 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018