Unfiltered Episode 210: Stipe Miocic

The reigning UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic joins the show and talk to Jim, Matt, and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about his UFC 226 title defense against Daniel Cormier, how he's been preparing to fight DC, Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis, getting to deliver his own daughter soon, and much more. Plus, the group talks about Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry, James Vick stepping in for Al Iaquinta against Justin Gaethje, Johny Hendricks's retirement, and Jim gives Matt Hall of Fame speech advice. Plus, another installment of Matt's Movie Minute featuring Solo.



