Unfiltered: Max Holloway and Brian Ortega

UFC Featherweight champion Max "Blessed" Holloway joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about his UFC 226 fight against Brian Ortega, fighting up at Lightweight eventually, what kept him from fighting Khabib at UFC 223, wanting to fight the best guys in the world, and much more. Then, Brian "T-City" Ortega calls in and discusses what he thinks Max's gameplan will be against him, adapting to his opponent's style over the course of a fight, surfing, and more. Plus, the guys talk about Rashad Evans's retirement from MMA, and Matt presents another Movie Minute featuring The Incredibles 2.

Full Episode

Max on wanting to fight Khabib at MSG in

Max tells the UFC to find the best guy and let him fight him

Max on being willing to take the fight anywhere it goes

Max on Brian Ortega's jiu-jitsu

Brian on his MMA BJJ

Brian on how he'll deal with a 5-round fight

Brian can feel the excitement in the crowd when he goes for a submission