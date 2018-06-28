Home
Unfiltered: Max Holloway and Brian Ortega

June 28, 2018
Article
UFC Featherweight champion Max "Blessed" Holloway joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about his UFC 226 fight against Brian Ortega, fighting up at Lightweight eventually, what kept him from fighting Khabib at UFC 223, wanting to fight the best guys in the world, and much more. Then, Brian "T-City" Ortega calls in and discusses what he thinks Max's gameplan will be against him, adapting to his opponent's style over the course of a fight, surfing, and more. Plus, the guys talk about Rashad Evans's retirement from MMA, and Matt presents another Movie Minute featuring The Incredibles 2.
Full Episode
Max on wanting to fight Khabib at MSG in
Max tells the UFC to find the best guy and let him fight him
Max on being willing to take the fight anywhere it goes
Max on Brian Ortega's jiu-jitsu
Brian on his MMA BJJ
Brian on how he'll deal with a 5-round fight
Brian can feel the excitement in the crowd when he goes for a submission

Recent
The best heavyweight and the best light heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC 226 as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier prepare for the Superfight of 2018.
Jun 28, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing at UFC 226 in championship bouts on Thursday, June 28 beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Jun 28, 2018
UFC 226 features a heavyweight title championship between Stipe Miocic and the light heavyweight champ, Daniel Cormier. In the co-main event, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega meet for the featherweight title.
Jun 27, 2018
UFC President Dana White joined Laura Sanko to announce the athletes that were awarded UFC contracts after another event full of finishes!
Jun 26, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018