Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered Episode 208: Yair Rodriguez, Ray Longo & UFC Singapore Recap

June 26, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
"El Pantera" Yair Rodriguez joins the show and talks to Jim, Matt, and Ray Longo, about his UFC release and return, what he's been working on since his loss to Frankie Edgar, fighting Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 228, and more. Plus, the guys discuss the action from Singapore this past weekend, Claudia Gadelha's successful knee surgery, Kevin Lee's GSP callout, and more.

Full Episode: Yair on miscommunication with the UFC: Yair on training at different gyms after his loss to Frankie Edgar: Yair on his UFC 228 bout with Zabit Magomedsharipov:

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, June 26
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC 226 features a heavyweight championship Superfight, as well as a thrilling featherweight championship bout. Heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic takes on light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, while Max Holloway takes on top-ranked contender Brian Ortega.
UFC 226 features a heavyweight championship Superfight, as well as a thrilling featherweight championship bout. Heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic takes on light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, while Max Holloway takes on top-ranked contender Brian Ortega.
Jun 26, 2018
Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series brought the heat last week, as history was made and four UFC contracts were awarded.
Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series brought the heat last week, as history was made and four UFC contracts were awarded.
Jun 25, 2018
Brian Ortega earned his title shot with an impressive performance at UFC 222 in March defeating former title challenger Frankie Edgar. Next, he faces featherweight champion Max Holloway in the co-main event at UFC 226 on July 7.
Brian Ortega earned his title shot with an impressive performance at UFC 222 in March defeating former title challenger Frankie Edgar. Next, he faces featherweight champion Max Holloway in the co-main event at UFC 226 on July 7.
Jun 25, 2018
Featherweight champion Max Holloway put on a dominant performance back at UFC 199 in 2016 when he faced Ricardo Lamas, and together they provided one of the most memorable endings to a fight in UFC history. Don't miss Holloway vs Brian Ortega at UFC 226
Featherweight champion Max Holloway put on a dominant performance back at UFC 199 in 2016 when he faced Ricardo Lamas, and together they provided one of the most memorable endings to a fight in UFC history. Don't miss Holloway vs Brian Ortega at UFC 226
Jun 25, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018