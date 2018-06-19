Home
Unfiltered Episode 206: Michael Chiesa

June 19, 2018
#9 UFC Lightweight Michael "Maverick" Chiesa calls in and discusses his UFC 226 bout against Anthony Pettis, getting over the controversial loss to Kevin Lee, Conor McGregor and UFC 223, wanting to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, who should be next in line for the Lightweight title, doing analyst work, Stipe vs. DC, and more.

Plus, the guys talk about Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum going back-and-forth on Twitter, a hypothetical Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar fight, Justin Gaethje vs. Al Iaquinta, and more.

Full Episode: Michael on loving to fight in Las Vegas Michael on measuring his skills against Anthony Pettis at UFC 226 Michael on a potential rematch with Kevin Lee

Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series kicked off last Tuesday on UFC FIGHT PASS and saw two UFC contracts awarded.
Jun 18, 2018
Preview the welterweight matchup between Dwight Grant and Tyler Hill. Tune in to Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series live on UFC FIGHT PASS on Tuesday, June 19 at 8pm ET.
Jun 18, 2018
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe. In this episode, host Layla Anna-Lee takes an all access look at the UFC’s first event in Liverpool.
Jun 14, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jun 13, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018