Unfiltered Episode 205: Tyron Woodley & TJ Dillashaw



Full Episode TJ on moving on from Mighty Mouse to Cody Garbrandt TJ on not knowing why the Mighty Mouse fight didn't come together TJ on being able to blend all his techniques together Tyron on why Colby Covington's cardio won't matter when they fight Tyron is willing to bet Colby Covington $10,000 per takedown Tyron on becoming a fan favorite against Colby Covington