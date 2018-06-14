Unfiltered Episode 205: Tyron Woodley & TJ Dillashaw

UFC Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw calls in and discusses his UFC 227 rematch with Cody Garbrandt, why the fight with Demetrious Johnson didn't come to fruition, Marlon Moraes as a potential number one contender, how his perspective has changed since the birth of his son, and more. Later, UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley joins the show and talks about a matchup with Colby Covington, potentially becoming a fan-favorite in their fight, being willing to bet $10,000 a takedown, training with Floyd Mayweather, doing standup comedy, and more. Plus, the guys recap Week 1 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, PVZ's broken arm, and Mighty Mouse vs. Henry Cejudo 2.
Full Episode TJ on moving on from Mighty Mouse to Cody Garbrandt TJ on not knowing why the Mighty Mouse fight didn't come together TJ on being able to blend all his techniques together Tyron on why Colby Covington's cardio won't matter when they fight Tyron is willing to bet Colby Covington $10,000 per takedown Tyron on becoming a fan favorite against Colby Covington
