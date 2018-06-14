Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered Episode 205: Tyron Woodley & TJ Dillashaw

June 14, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
UFC Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw calls in and discusses his UFC 227 rematch with Cody Garbrandt, why the fight with Demetrious Johnson didn't come to fruition, Marlon Moraes as a potential number one contender, how his perspective has changed since the birth of his son, and more. Later, UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley joins the show and talks about a matchup with Colby Covington, potentially becoming a fan-favorite in their fight, being willing to bet $10,000 a takedown, training with Floyd Mayweather, doing standup comedy, and more. Plus, the guys recap Week 1 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, PVZ's broken arm, and Mighty Mouse vs. Henry Cejudo 2.

Full Episode TJ on moving on from Mighty Mouse to Cody Garbrandt TJ on not knowing why the Mighty Mouse fight didn't come together TJ on being able to blend all his techniques together Tyron on why Colby Covington's cardio won't matter when they fight Tyron is willing to bet Colby Covington $10,000 per takedown Tyron on becoming a fan favorite against Colby Covington

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, June 19
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jun 13, 2018
In honor of the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July we take a look back at the soon to be Hall of Famer's knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.
In honor of the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July we take a look back at the soon to be Hall of Famer's knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.
Jun 13, 2018
Hear from Dana White and contract winners Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy following the season debut of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on FIGHT PASS.
Hear from Dana White and contract winners Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy following the season debut of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on FIGHT PASS.
Jun 12, 2018
Take a slow-motion journey through the Chicago event known as UFC 225. Miss UFC 225? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Take a slow-motion journey through the Chicago event known as UFC 225. Miss UFC 225? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Jun 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018