Unfiltered: UFC 225 Recap

Jim and Matt are back in-studio together and break down all the action from Chicago this past weekend at UFC 225. And, they address some of Colby Covington's negative comments about them over the weekend.
Full Episode: Matt on Colby Covington's shtick, and his fight vs. RDA Matt on Holly Holm's big win over Megan Anderson Jim and Matt on CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson Matt and Jim on Rashad Evans Matt on Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza
