Unfiltered: CM Punk, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman In-Studio, and a UFC 225 Preview

June 07, 2018
CM Punk calls in and talks to Jim and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about his return to the Octagon in his hometown of Chicago at UFC 225, winning the $4 million defamation lawsuit against him, improving in all areas since his loss to Mickey Gall, Mike Jackson as an opponent, and a lot more. Then, "The Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman joins in-studio to discuss his UFC Chile win over Demian Maia, the UFC Welterweight title picture, who he feels he should fight next, RDA vs. Colby Covington, the pride of being an African-born fighter, and more. Later, Colby Covington calls in, with Kamaru in-studio, and talks about his interim UFC Welterweight title fight against Rafael dos Anjos, how he sees the fight against RDA ending, and then goes back-and-forth with Kamaru about a potential matchup between them. Plus, Jim, Phoenix, and Chris the Producah preview the stacked UFC 225 card and make their picks.

Check out the highlights from the UFC 225 open workouts from the historic Chicago Theatre. Features Robert Whittaker, Rafael dos Anjos, CM Punk and more.
Jun 6, 2018
CM Punk makes his return to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson live on Pay-Per-View.
Jun 6, 2018
Colby Covington will fight for the interim welterweight title at UFC 225 against Rafael Dos Anjos live on Pay-Per-View Saturday.
Jun 6, 2018
UFC 225 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, June 9th on Pay-Per-View. Episode 3 stars Clay Guida, CM Punk, Robert Whittaker, Megan Anderson, Tai Tuivasa and more.
Jun 6, 2017
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018