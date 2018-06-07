Unfiltered: CM Punk, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman In-Studio, and a UFC 225 Preview

CM Punk calls in and talks to Jim and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about his return to the Octagon in his hometown of Chicago at UFC 225, winning the $4 million defamation lawsuit against him, improving in all areas since his loss to Mickey Gall, Mike Jackson as an opponent, and a lot more. Then, "The Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman joins in-studio to discuss his UFC Chile win over Demian Maia, the UFC Welterweight title picture, who he feels he should fight next, RDA vs. Colby Covington, the pride of being an African-born fighter, and more. Later, Colby Covington calls in, with Kamaru in-studio, and talks about his interim UFC Welterweight title fight against Rafael dos Anjos, how he sees the fight against RDA ending, and then goes back-and-forth with Kamaru about a potential matchup between them. Plus, Jim, Phoenix, and Chris the Producah preview the stacked UFC 225 card and make their picks.



