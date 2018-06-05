Home
Unfiltered: Dana White, Yoel Romero In-Studio, and a UFC Utica Recap

June 05, 2018
"Solider of God" Yoel Romero joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about his UFC 225 Middleweight title fight rematch with Robert Whittaker, the awkward post-fight exchange with Luke Rockhold, the tainted supplement that led to his USADA suspension, returning to Cuba after defecting in 2007, Michael Bisping's retirement, and more. Then, UFC President Dana White calls in and talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, Yair Rodriguez, the new ESPN deal, GSP vs. Nate Diaz, working to do away with early weigh-ins, Alexander Gustafsson, Jessica Aguilar, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break down all the action from Utica this past weekend.

John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the middle interim title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 225 between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Order the huge card now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jun 5, 2018
Rafael Dos Anjos does media leading up to his interim title shot. Colby Covington continues his training at American Top Team, where he declares himself “King of Brazil”. Robert Whittaker gets his bearings with secret stretches in Chicago.
Jun 4, 2018
Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and #1 contender Yoel Romero are set to run back one of the best fights of 2017 where Whittaker won 48-47 on all three judges scorecards. Don't miss UFC 225 on June 9, live on Pay-Per-View.
Jun 4, 2018
We catch up with strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha ahead of her prelim bout with Carla Esparza at Chicago's UFC 225 on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jun 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018