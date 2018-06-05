Unfiltered: Dana White, Yoel Romero In-Studio, and a UFC Utica Recap

"Solider of God" Yoel Romero joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about his UFC 225 Middleweight title fight rematch with Robert Whittaker, the awkward post-fight exchange with Luke Rockhold, the tainted supplement that led to his USADA suspension, returning to Cuba after defecting in 2007, Michael Bisping's retirement, and more. Then, UFC President Dana White calls in and talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, Yair Rodriguez, the new ESPN deal, GSP vs. Nate Diaz, working to do away with early weigh-ins, Alexander Gustafsson, Jessica Aguilar, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break down all the action from Utica this past weekend.



