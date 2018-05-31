Home
Unfiltered: Rivera, Din Thomas, and Utica Preview

May 31, 2018
#4 UFC Bantamweight Jimmie Rivera joins the show and talks about finally getting to fight Marlon Moraes, the animosity between him and Marlon, feeling he'll deserve a title shot with a big win, isolation tanks, putting his wife in a rear-naked choke in his sleep, and more. Plus, the guys preview and make their picks for UFC Fight Night Utica, and the great Din Thomas makes an impromptu appearance, as well.
Jimmie on how the fight with Marlon Moraes came to be, and why there's animosity
Jimmie on his 20 fight win streak
Jimmie on TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2

Friday, June 1
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Utica, New York
Buy Tickets
Watch the UFC Fight Night Utica weigh-in faceoffs.
May 31, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Utica Weigh-in replay.
May 31, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing in championship bouts on Thursday, May 31 beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
May 31, 2018
PHOTOS: Ranked 3 weight straw Claudia Gadelha, number 1 flyweight Joseph Benavides and from Tuesday's Night Contender Series Dan Ige train at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas for their fights at UFC 225.
May 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018