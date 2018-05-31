Unfiltered: Rivera, Din Thomas, and Utica Preview

#4 UFC Bantamweight Jimmie Rivera joins the show and talks about finally getting to fight Marlon Moraes, the animosity between him and Marlon, feeling he'll deserve a title shot with a big win, isolation tanks, putting his wife in a rear-naked choke in his sleep, and more. Plus, the guys preview and make their picks for UFC Fight Night Utica, and the great Din Thomas makes an impromptu appearance, as well.

Full Episode

Jimmie on how the fight with Marlon Moraes came to be, and why there's animosity

Jimmie on his 20 fight win streak

Jimmie on TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2