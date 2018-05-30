Home
Unfiltered: Darren Till and Liverpool Recap

May 30, 2018
Darren Till, fresh off the biggest victory of his career over Stephen Thompson at UFC Liverpool, calls in and talks to Matt and guest co-host Jamie "English" Crowder about the fight, a possible rematch with Wonderboy, owning up to missing weight, how he matches up against wrestlers like Kamaru Usman and Tyron Woodley, RDA vs. Colby Covington, and more. Then, the guys break down all the action from Liverpool and discuss Michael Bisping's retirement, the UFC's new deal with ESPN, and Nick Diaz's legal trouble. Plus, another installment of Matt's Movie Minute featuring Deadpool 2.

Full Episode
Darren on the decision vs. Wonderboy
Darren would love to fight Wonderboy again
Darren on Kamaru Usman vs. Demian Maia, and Kamaru as an opponent
Darren on RDA vs. Colby Covington

Watch the highlights from today's UFC 225 Media Day.
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018
Octagon legend Michael Bisping announced his retirement from MMA on Monday's episode of his podcast 'Believe You Me'. Host Lisa Foiles breaks it all down.
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018
After his decision victory over Stephen Thompson, Darren Till discusses proving people wrong, fighting in front of his home crowd and says he'd welcome a fight a with fellow rising welterweight Kamaru Usman.
May 27, 2018
May 27, 2018
Backstage after Fight Night Liverpool, Dana White discusses Till vs. Thompson, what is next for both fighters, UFC 225 and more.
May 27, 2018
May 27, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018