Unfiltered: Darren Till and Liverpool Recap

Darren Till, fresh off the biggest victory of his career over Stephen Thompson at UFC Liverpool, calls in and talks to Matt and guest co-host Jamie "English" Crowder about the fight, a possible rematch with Wonderboy, owning up to missing weight, how he matches up against wrestlers like Kamaru Usman and Tyron Woodley, RDA vs. Colby Covington, and more. Then, the guys break down all the action from Liverpool and discuss Michael Bisping's retirement, the UFC's new deal with ESPN, and Nick Diaz's legal trouble. Plus, another installment of Matt's Movie Minute featuring Deadpool 2.