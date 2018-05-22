Unfiltered: The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng and a UFC Fight Night Chile Recap

Senior Correspondent on The Daily Show, comic, and big UFC fan, Ronny Chieng, joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the full show and talks about how he got into UFC, practicing Wing Chun for many years, standup comedy, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break down the action from UFC Fight Night Chile this past weekend and discuss a UFC 225 bout order reshuffle, Yair Rodriguez being released from the UFC, and Matt raises some complaints about a promotional picture he does not like.
Full Episode Ronny talks about how Wing Chun changed his mindset about martial arts The guys discuss people traveling to Hong Kong in the 70s to learn martial arts Matt and Jim text Dana White over a questionable promo photo
