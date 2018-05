Unfiltered: The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng and a UFC Fight Night Chile Recap

Senior Correspondent on The Daily Show, comic, and big UFC fan, Ronny Chieng, joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the full show and talks about how he got into UFC, practicing Wing Chun for many years, standup comedy, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break down the action from UFC Fight Night Chile this past weekend and discuss a UFC 225 bout order reshuffle, Yair Rodriguez being released from the UFC, and Matt raises some complaints about a promotional picture he does not like.