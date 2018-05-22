Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered: The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng and a UFC Fight Night Chile Recap

May 22, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Senior Correspondent on The Daily Show, comic, and big UFC fan, Ronny Chieng, joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the full show and talks about how he got into UFC, practicing Wing Chun for many years, standup comedy, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break down the action from UFC Fight Night Chile this past weekend and discuss a UFC 225 bout order reshuffle, Yair Rodriguez being released from the UFC, and Matt raises some complaints about a promotional picture he does not like.
Full Episode Ronny talks about how Wing Chun changed his mindset about martial arts The guys discuss people traveling to Hong Kong in the 70s to learn martial arts Matt and Jim text Dana White over a questionable promo photo

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, May 27
1PM/10AM
ETPT
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
The co-main event at UFC 225 in Chicago features an interim welterweight title fight between former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington.
The co-main event at UFC 225 in Chicago features an interim welterweight title fight between former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington.
May 22, 2018
Darren Till showed that he was a true contender with an impressive performance against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone last year in Gdansk, Poland. Till faces former title challenger Stephen Thompson in the main event of Fight Night Liverpool on Sunday, May 27.
Darren Till showed that he was a true contender with an impressive performance against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone last year in Gdansk, Poland. Till faces former title challenger Stephen Thompson in the main event of Fight Night Liverpool on Sunday, May 27.
May 22, 2018
A rematch between middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero is set to headline UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9 live on Pay-Per-View.
A rematch between middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero is set to headline UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9 live on Pay-Per-View.
May 22, 2018
On May 22, tune in to watch as UFC President Dana White and YouTube sensation KSI invite players to challenge them in EA SPORTS UFC 3. Don't miss out on the #BeatTheBoss live stream.
On May 22, tune in to watch as UFC President Dana White and YouTube sensation KSI invite players to challenge them in EA SPORTS UFC 3. Don't miss out on the #BeatTheBoss live stream.
May 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018