Unfiltered: Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman

Full Episode Kamaru is excited to fight Demian Maia, who's ranked above him in the UFC Welterweight division Kamaru on wanting to punch a hole in Colby Covington's head Kamaru on the RDA vs. Colby Covington fight at UFC 225 Kamaru is salivating over the opportunity to fight for the UFC Welterweight title Demian on Kamaru Usman as an opponent, being able to help open up the South American MMA market Demian on what went wrong vs. Colby Covington Demian on his retirement plans, new UFC contract