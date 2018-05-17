Home
Unfiltered: Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman

May 17, 2018
"The Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman calls in and talks about fighting short-notice opponent Demian Maia in the main event of UFC Fight Night Chile, being excited to fight a higher-ranked opponent, physically disliking Colby Covington, how he matches up with Tyron Woodley, and a lot more. Then, #5 UFC Welterweight contender Demian Maia joins the show and discusses stepping in for the injured Santiago Ponzinibbio against Kamaru Usman, helping spread awareness of MMA to more South American countries like Chile, what went wrong in his last fight against Colby Covington, his new four-fight UFC contract, and more. Plus, Matt and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale talk about Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier 2, Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones going back-and-forth on Twitter, a UFC Chile preview and picks, and a brand new installment of Matt's Move Minute featuring Avengers: Infinity War.
Full Episode Kamaru is excited to fight Demian Maia, who's ranked above him in the UFC Welterweight division Kamaru on wanting to punch a hole in Colby Covington's head Kamaru on the RDA vs. Colby Covington fight at UFC 225 Kamaru is salivating over the opportunity to fight for the UFC Welterweight title Demian on Kamaru Usman as an opponent, being able to help open up the South American MMA market Demian on what went wrong vs. Colby Covington Demian on his retirement plans, new UFC contract

Host Lisa Foiles gives us on update on the condition of Ray Borg's son and how the MMA community is rallying around him.
May 17, 2018
UFC welterweight Demian Maia discusses being featured in the main event at UFC Fight Night Chile and the keys to defeating his opponent Kamaru Usman.
May 17, 2018
See the stars of Fight Night Chile square off at Media Day from Santiago. Be sure to catch all the action with the prelims at 8pm ET on FS2 before the main card action moves to FS1 at 10pm ET this Saturday.
May 17, 2018
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews Fight Night Chile's main event between Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman.
May 16, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018