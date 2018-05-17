Unfiltered: Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman

"The Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman calls in and talks about fighting short-notice opponent Demian Maia in the main event of UFC Fight Night Chile, being excited to fight a higher-ranked opponent, physically disliking Colby Covington, how he matches up with Tyron Woodley, and a lot more. Then, #5 UFC Welterweight contender Demian Maia joins the show and discusses stepping in for the injured Santiago Ponzinibbio against Kamaru Usman, helping spread awareness of MMA to more South American countries like Chile, what went wrong in his last fight against Colby Covington, his new four-fight UFC contract, and more. Plus, Matt and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale talk about Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier 2, Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones going back-and-forth on Twitter, a UFC Chile preview and picks, and a brand new installment of Matt's Move Minute featuring Avengers: Infinity War.
