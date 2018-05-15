Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered: Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry Join The Show, and a UFC 224 Recap

May 15, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
"Thug" Rose Namajunas, and Pat Barry, call in and talk to Matt and guest co-host Jamie "English" Crowder about UFC 224, Raquel Pennington's corner team, who's next in line for the UFC Women's Strawweight title, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres, Justin Gaethje, and a more. Plus, Matt and Jamie break down all the action from Rio de Janeiro at UFC 224 and discuss Yair Rodriguez's release from the UFC.

Full Episode Rose on Raquel Pennington's corner at UFC 224Rose on Mackenzie Dern as a future title contender Rose talks about Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres Rose talks about her teammate Justin Gaethje's style

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 19
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Santiago, Chile
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC 225 features two title fights between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero headlining the event in Chicago on June 9. Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington battle for the interim welterweight belt & CM Punk returns to face Mike Jackson.
UFC 225 features two title fights between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero headlining the event in Chicago on June 9. Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington battle for the interim welterweight belt & CM Punk returns to face Mike Jackson.
May 15, 2018
Kamaru Usman has had his eyes on Demian Maia for years and will face the Brazilian contender in the main event of Fight Night Santiago at Saturday, May 19 live on FS1.
Kamaru Usman has had his eyes on Demian Maia for years and will face the Brazilian contender in the main event of Fight Night Santiago at Saturday, May 19 live on FS1.
May 15, 2018
Check out the highlights of the official post-fight conference from UFC 224 featuring Amanda Nunes, Kelvin Gastelum and more.
Check out the highlights of the official post-fight conference from UFC 224 featuring Amanda Nunes, Kelvin Gastelum and more.
May 12, 2018
After defending her batamweight title at UFC 224, we caught up with Amanda Nunes backstage to talk about her title defense, Raquel Pennington and her thoughts on Cris Cyborg.
After defending her batamweight title at UFC 224, we caught up with Amanda Nunes backstage to talk about her title defense, Raquel Pennington and her thoughts on Cris Cyborg.
May 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018