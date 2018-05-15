Unfiltered: Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry Join The Show, and a UFC 224 Recap

"Thug" Rose Namajunas, and Pat Barry, call in and talk to Matt and guest co-host Jamie "English" Crowder about UFC 224, Raquel Pennington's corner team, who's next in line for the UFC Women's Strawweight title, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres, Justin Gaethje, and a more. Plus, Matt and Jamie break down all the action from Rio de Janeiro at UFC 224 and discuss Yair Rodriguez's release from the UFC.



Full Episode Rose on Raquel Pennington's corner at UFC 224 Rose on Mackenzie Dern as a future title contender Rose talks about Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres Rose talks about her teammate Justin Gaethje's style