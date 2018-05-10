Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered: Vitor Belfort & UFC 224 Preview

May 10, 2018
Article
Comments (
)

"The Phenom" Vitor Belfort calls in and discusses his final MMA fight against Lyoto Machida at UFC 224, his post-retirement plans, a Legends League, and more. Then, Godsmack lead singer Sully Erna joins Jim and Matt in-studio and talks about the band's new album "When Legends Rise", meeting Don Frye after a PRIDE event in Japan, dealing with the rigors of touring life, and a lot more, including making a bet with Matt about Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman at UFC 162. Plus, the guys preview UFC 224 and make their picks.

Full Episode
Vitor on stepping into the Octagon for the last time, and what's next
Vitor on how he's been preparing to fight Lyoto Machida
Vitor makes his prediction from Jacare vs. Gastelum
Sully on where Godsmack is right now as a band
The guys discuss meeting their idols
Sully on meeting Don Frye in Japan during the PRIDE years

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
We talk to Amanda Cooper ahead of her bout with hot newcomer Mackenzie Dern on the main card of Saturday's UFC 224 event in Rio.
We talk to Amanda Cooper ahead of her bout with hot newcomer Mackenzie Dern on the main card of Saturday's UFC 224 event in Rio.
May 10, 2018
Lyoto Machida trains at a facility in Rio. Raquel Pennington gets some physical therapy. Amanda Cooper hits mitts poolside, and Jacare Souza analyzes his opponent’s game plan. Vitor Belfort greets Minotauro Nogueira, and Mackenzie Dern does interviews.
Lyoto Machida trains at a facility in Rio. Raquel Pennington gets some physical therapy. Amanda Cooper hits mitts poolside, and Jacare Souza analyzes his opponent’s game plan. Vitor Belfort greets Minotauro Nogueira, and Mackenzie Dern does interviews.
May 10, 2018
Brazilian legends Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida will meet in the Octagon Saturday on the main card of UFC 224.
Brazilian legends Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida will meet in the Octagon Saturday on the main card of UFC 224.
May 10, 2018
Watch as the stars of UFC 224 face-off during Thursday's official Media Day.
Watch as the stars of UFC 224 face-off during Thursday's official Media Day.
May 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018