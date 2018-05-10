Unfiltered: Vitor Belfort & UFC 224 Preview

"The Phenom" Vitor Belfort calls in and discusses his final MMA fight against Lyoto Machida at UFC 224, his post-retirement plans, a Legends League, and more. Then, Godsmack lead singer Sully Erna joins Jim and Matt in-studio and talks about the band's new album "When Legends Rise", meeting Don Frye after a PRIDE event in Japan, dealing with the rigors of touring life, and a lot more, including making a bet with Matt about Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman at UFC 162. Plus, the guys preview UFC 224 and make their picks.

Full Episode

Vitor on stepping into the Octagon for the last time, and what's next

Vitor on how he's been preparing to fight Lyoto Machida

Vitor makes his prediction from Jacare vs. Gastelum

Sully on where Godsmack is right now as a band

The guys discuss meeting their idols

Sully on meeting Don Frye in Japan during the PRIDE years