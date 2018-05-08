Unfiltered: Dana talks GSP vs. Nate Diaz, plus Stephen Thompson joins

UFC President Dana White joins the show and discusses trying to put together a GSP vs. Nate Diaz Lightweight fight and an Alexander Gustafsson vs. Luke Rockhold at Light Heavyweight, working on a new contract with Eddie Alvarez, Nicco Montano's status, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, and the rest of the UFC Lightweight title picture, Leslie Smith's labor complaint against Zuffa, Oscar De La Hoya's "Golden Boy MMA" plans, Mario Yamasaki attending a refereeing seminar, Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, and a lot more. Before that, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson calls in and talks about fighting Darren Till in Liverpool on May 27, the UFC Welterweight title picture, RDA vs. Colby Covington for the interim belt, how his thumbs are healing up, and more. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss news involving Ray Borg, UFC 225 and Illinois' zero-tolerance marijuana policy, Gunnar Nelson's knee injury, Dan Hardy's possible Octagon return, amongst other things.

Full Episode

Wonderboy on preparing for Darren Till as an opponent

Wonderboy on why he was reluctant to fight Darren Till at first

Wonderboy's excited to fight a striker like Darren Till in Liverpool

Dana on Oscar De La Hoya's possible "Golden Boy MMA" venture with Chuck Liddell

Dana on working on a new contract for Eddie Alvarez and a rematch with Dustin Poirier

Dana on Frankie Edgar staying ready to step in at UFC 226

Dana is trying to put together a Lightweight bout between GSP and Nate Diaz

Dana on his ideal lineup for UFC 227 in Los Angeles on August 4