Unfiltered: Renzo Gracie, Miocic & Gastelum

By UFC Staff Report May 03, 2018
The great Renzo Gracie, and BJJ Black belt Big Chuck, join Jim and Matt in-studio for the whole show. First, Kelvin Gastelum calls in and discusses his UFC 224 co-main event bout against Jacare Souza, potentially earning a title shot with a win, deciding to fight in Brazil again, having his friend request rejected by Mike Perry on Facebook, and more. Then, UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic calls in and talks about defending his title against Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, coaching on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, his relationship with his coaches, how firefighting keeps him humble, and a lot more. Plus, Renzo teaches Matt a new foot-lock technique in-studio.
Full Episode
Kelvin on having the support of the Brazilian fans at UFC 224
Kelvin talks about his online run-in with Mike Perry
Kelvin on preparing to fight Jacare, a dangerous BJJ Black belt
Stipe on what's harder: coaching or fighting
Stipe on DC's undefeated record as a Heavyweight
Stipe on firefighting being a brotherhood

UFC 224 is packed with intriguing fights from top to bottom including a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington. Don't miss all the action on May 12, live on Pay-Per-View.
May 1, 2018
Ahead of his UFC 224 showdown against Lyoto Machida in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, let's go back to the time Vitor Belfort met Luke Rockhold in 2013.
May 1, 2018
One of the more interesting personalities in recent memory, 'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena makes his debut on the new season of TUF. The Ultimate Fighter Undefeated airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET on FS1.
Apr 30, 2018
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her upcoming title defense against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil. Nunes details why she's prepared to defend her title for the third time and continue her reign.
Apr 27, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018