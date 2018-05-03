Unfiltered: Renzo Gracie, Miocic & Gastelum

The great Renzo Gracie, and BJJ Black belt Big Chuck, join Jim and Matt in-studio for the whole show. First, Kelvin Gastelum calls in and discusses his UFC 224 co-main event bout against Jacare Souza, potentially earning a title shot with a win, deciding to fight in Brazil again, having his friend request rejected by Mike Perry on Facebook, and more. Then, UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic calls in and talks about defending his title against Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, coaching on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, his relationship with his coaches, how firefighting keeps him humble, and a lot more. Plus, Renzo teaches Matt a new foot-lock technique in-studio.

Full Episode

Kelvin on having the support of the Brazilian fans at UFC 224

Kelvin talks about his online run-in with Mike Perry

Kelvin on preparing to fight Jacare, a dangerous BJJ Black belt

Stipe on what's harder: coaching or fighting

Stipe on DC's undefeated record as a Heavyweight

Stipe on firefighting being a brotherhood