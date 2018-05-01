Unfiltered: Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff

UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and #14 Women's Strawweight contender Nina Ansaroff both join Jim and Matt in-studio to discuss a wide range of topics including Amanda's UFC 224 title defense against Raquel Pennington in Brazil, Nina's fight against Randa Markos in Calgary, who has a harder time being in the other's corner, Ronda Rousey, Cyborg, dealing with injuries and illnesses, sleeping in tents to avoid bugs in Brazil, and much more. Plus, the guys discuss Demian Maia stepping in for the injured Santiago Ponzinibbio against Kamaru Usman at UFC Chile, Ray Borg deciding to withdraw from his rescheduled bout against Brandon Moreno due to his newborn son's medical issues, and a lot more.



Full Episode Nina and Amanda talk about the first time Nina's dad was in her corner for a fight Amanda on why she has a hard time being in Nina's corner Nina on Randa Markos as an opponent Amanda on Raquel Pennington as an opponent