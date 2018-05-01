Home
Unfiltered: Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff

May 01, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and #14 Women's Strawweight contender Nina Ansaroff both join Jim and Matt in-studio to discuss a wide range of topics including Amanda's UFC 224 title defense against Raquel Pennington in Brazil, Nina's fight against Randa Markos in Calgary, who has a harder time being in the other's corner, Ronda Rousey, Cyborg, dealing with injuries and illnesses, sleeping in tents to avoid bugs in Brazil, and much more. Plus, the guys discuss Demian Maia stepping in for the injured Santiago Ponzinibbio against Kamaru Usman at UFC Chile, Ray Borg deciding to withdraw from his rescheduled bout against Brandon Moreno due to his newborn son's medical issues, and a lot more.

Full Episode Nina and Amanda talk about the first time Nina's dad was in her corner for a fight Amanda on why she has a hard time being in Nina's corner Nina on Randa Markos as an opponent Amanda on Raquel Pennington as an opponent

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Recent
One of the more interesting personalities in recent memory, 'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena makes his debut on the new season of TUF. The Ultimate Fighter Undefeated airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET on FS1.
Apr 30, 2018
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her upcoming title defense against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil. Nunes details why she's prepared to defend her title for the third time and continue her reign.
Apr 27, 2018
UFC featherweight and No. 1-title contender Brian Ortega answered questions for assembled media Thursday afternoon at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas to talk upcoming title fight with champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 and much more.
Apr 26, 2018
In the middle of an 8-fight win streak, Jacare Souza finished Yushin Okami quickly in the first round of Fight Night Belo Horizonte in 2013. Next, he faces Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224 on May 12.
Apr 26, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018