Unfiltered: Sterling wants to fight Cruz, and TUF 27's Brad Katona joins

"Funkmaster" Aljo Sterling joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the full show to talk about his big win over Brett Johns in Atlantic City, why he called out Dominick Cruz, Matt Serra's upcoming Hall of Fame induction, Merab Dvalishvili's controversial loss to Ricky Simon, and a lot more. First, Brad Katona, a member of Team Cormier on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, calls in and discusses his fight with Kyler Phillips, training at SBG Ireland under John Kavanagh, life in the TUF house, and more. Plus, the guys discuss Tony Ferguson and Al Iaquinta's Twitter beef, RDA vs. Colby Covington at UFC 225, and Junior dos Santos, Lil Nog, and Marcos Rogerio de Lima being cleared by USADA.

Full Episode

Brad on making the move to SBG Ireland

Brad on working with DC and Cain Velasquez on TUF 27

Brad on the weirdness of returning to normal life after TUF

Aljo talks about how he matches up with Dominick Cruz

Aljo and Matt talk about how much Mareb Dvalishvili loves fighting