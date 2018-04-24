Unfiltered: David Branch, Derrick Lewis & Atlantic City Recap

David Branch joins the show after his impressive knockout of Thiago Santos at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee and discusses his game plan going into the fight, learning from his loss to Luke Rockhold, whether he'd move up to Light Heavyweight or not, Whittaker vs. Romero 2, and more. Later, "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis calls in and talks about his UFC 226 bout with Francis Ngannou, making changes to his training, trash talking on social media, and a lot more. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Matt's upcoming induction into the UFC Hall of Fame and break down all the action from Atlantic City from this past weekend.

Full Episode

David on his gameplan vs. Thiago Santos, and Thiago trying to take away his movement

David on what he learned from the loss to Luke Rockhold

Would David Branch consider moving up to the Light Heavyweight division?

Derrick is not impressed with Francis Ngannou's cardio

Derrick on working on his overall game

Derrick on the possibility of getting in Francis Ngannou's head with trash talk