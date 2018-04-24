Home
Unfiltered: David Branch, Derrick Lewis & Atlantic City Recap

UFC Staff Report April 24, 2018
David Branch joins the show after his impressive knockout of Thiago Santos at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee and discusses his game plan going into the fight, learning from his loss to Luke Rockhold, whether he'd move up to Light Heavyweight or not, Whittaker vs. Romero 2, and more. Later, "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis calls in and talks about his UFC 226 bout with Francis Ngannou, making changes to his training, trash talking on social media, and a lot more. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Matt's upcoming induction into the UFC Hall of Fame and break down all the action from Atlantic City from this past weekend.

Full Episode
David on his gameplan vs. Thiago Santos, and Thiago trying to take away his movement
David on what he learned from the loss to Luke Rockhold
Would David Branch consider moving up to the Light Heavyweight division?
Derrick is not impressed with Francis Ngannou's cardio
Derrick on working on his overall game
Derrick on the possibility of getting in Francis Ngannou's head with trash talk

Meet Brad Katona as he prepares to represent Team Cormier on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Wednesdays on FS1. Katona recently moved to Ireland to learn under famed MMA coach John Kavanagh.
Apr 23, 2018
Ahead of his bout representing Team Miocic on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, get to know Kyler 'The Matrix' Phillips, a lifelong student of martial arts and former contestant on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Apr 23, 2018
Kevin Lee discusses his big win over Edson Barboza in the main event of Fight Night Atlantic City on April 21, 2018.
Apr 21, 2018
Hear from Kevin Lee following his dominant victory over Edson Barboza in the main event of Fight Night Atlantic City.
Apr 21, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018