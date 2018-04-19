Unfiltered: Blink 182's Travis Barker, Kevin Lee, & Aljamain Sterling

"The Motown Phenom" Kevin Lee calls in from Atlantic City and discusses his headlining fight this weekend against Edson Barboza, talking trash with his opponents, Al Iaquinta, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and a lot more. Then, #8 UFC Bantamweight Aljo Sterling joins the show and talks about fighting the undefeated Brett Johns, dealing with his loss to Marlon Moraes, and gaining inspiration from Al Iaquinta's fight against Khabib at UFC 223. Later, one of the best drummers on planet Earth, Travis Barker, calls in and discusses how he got into UFC, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor's UFC 223 melee, surviving a devastating plane crash years ago, and much more. Plus, the guys preview UFC Fight Night Atlantic City and make their picks for this weekend's fights.

Full Episode

Kevin on Edson Barboza as an opponent

Kevin on a possible matchup with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kevin on the multitude of contenders at 155lbs.

Kevin "has pity" for Conor McGregor's actions at UFC 223

Aljo on dealing with his loss to Marlon Moraes

Aljo was highly motivated watching Al Iaquinta step in to fight Khabib

Travis on the Conor McGregor incident at UFC 223

Travis is thinking about UFC fights he's missing during his shows

Travis is excited to see Brian Ortega fight anyone in his division