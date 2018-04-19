Home
Unfiltered: Blink 182's Travis Barker, Kevin Lee, & Aljamain Sterling

UFC Staff Report April 19, 2018
"The Motown Phenom" Kevin Lee calls in from Atlantic City and discusses his headlining fight this weekend against Edson Barboza, talking trash with his opponents, Al Iaquinta, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and a lot more. Then, #8 UFC Bantamweight Aljo Sterling joins the show and talks about fighting the undefeated Brett Johns, dealing with his loss to Marlon Moraes, and gaining inspiration from Al Iaquinta's fight against Khabib at UFC 223. Later, one of the best drummers on planet Earth, Travis Barker, calls in and discusses how he got into UFC, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor's UFC 223 melee, surviving a devastating plane crash years ago, and much more. Plus, the guys preview UFC Fight Night Atlantic City and make their picks for this weekend's fights.
Full Episode
Kevin on Edson Barboza as an opponent
Kevin on a possible matchup with Khabib Nurmagomedov
Kevin on the multitude of contenders at 155lbs.
Kevin "has pity" for Conor McGregor's actions at UFC 223
Aljo on dealing with his loss to Marlon Moraes
Aljo was highly motivated watching Al Iaquinta step in to fight Khabib
Travis on the Conor McGregor incident at UFC 223
Travis is thinking about UFC fights he's missing during his shows
Travis is excited to see Brian Ortega fight anyone in his division

Related News

Starting today, the ‘Faces of UFC’ campaign will feature an exciting sweepstakes that will be offered to UFC fans 18 years and older in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, who want to share their personal fan stories.
Apr 19, 2018
Edson Barboza explains why he's going to give opponent Kevin Lee a long night in their main event matchup. Fight Night Atlantic City airs live and free on FS1 Saturday, April 21.
Apr 18, 2018
Coaches Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier and the cast of undefeated fighters are ready to put on a show on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2018
Ahead of his main event showdown against Kevin Lee in Atlantic City this Satuday, let's go back to the time Edson Barboza met Beneil Dariush in March 2017.
Apr 17, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018