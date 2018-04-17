Unfiltered: DC sounds off on Jones, McGregor & more

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier calls in and talks to Matt and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about UFC on FOX Glendale, a new war of words with Jon Jones, fighting Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight title, coaching on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, Conor McGregor's UFC 223 chaos, Dominick Cruz, Brock Lesnar, and more. Then, Matt and Phoenix break down all the action from Glendale, Arizona at UFC on FOX: Poirier vs. Gaethje. Plus, Matt receives a gift from an Unfiltered listener.
