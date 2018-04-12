Unfiltered: Poirier vs. Gaethje Preview

Jim and Matt break down this weekend's upcoming fights in Glendale, Arizona, and make their picks. Plus, the guys discuss Nick Diaz's potential return to the Octagon after resolving his issues with USADA, Eddie Alvarez saying he's Khabib Nurmagomedov's "Kryptonite", how Al Iaquinta was able to neutralize Khabib's ground-and-pound, whether Al helped show the blueprint to beating Khabib or not, and, for the first time ever, a double Matt's Movie Minute featuring Se7en and Ready Player One.
