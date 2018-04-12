Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered: Poirier vs. Gaethje Preview

UFC Staff Report April 12, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Jim and Matt break down this weekend's upcoming fights in Glendale, Arizona, and make their picks. Plus, the guys discuss Nick Diaz's potential return to the Octagon after resolving his issues with USADA, Eddie Alvarez saying he's Khabib Nurmagomedov's "Kryptonite", how Al Iaquinta was able to neutralize Khabib's ground-and-pound, whether Al helped show the blueprint to beating Khabib or not, and, for the first time ever, a double Matt's Movie Minute featuring Se7en and Ready Player One.
Full Episode
 

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 14
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Glendale, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Experience all of the thrill and the agony from UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya, only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Experience all of the thrill and the agony from UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya, only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Apr 11, 2018
Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of Fight Night Glendale live on FOX Saturday night.
Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of Fight Night Glendale live on FOX Saturday night.
Apr 11, 2018
Jimmy Smith previews the lightweight main event matchup between #5 Dustin Poirier and #6 Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC Fight Night Glendale this Saturday, April 14 on FOX.
Jimmy Smith previews the lightweight main event matchup between #5 Dustin Poirier and #6 Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC Fight Night Glendale this Saturday, April 14 on FOX.
Apr 11, 2018
The Ultimate Fighter 27 kicks off on April 18 featuring heavyweight and light heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier as coaches. 16 undefeated fighters enter the season looking to keep their "0" in tact and earn a UFC contract.
The Ultimate Fighter 27 kicks off on April 18 featuring heavyweight and light heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier as coaches. 16 undefeated fighters enter the season looking to keep their "0" in tact and earn a UFC contract.
Apr 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018