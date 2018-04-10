Unfiltered: Recapping UFC 223, the Wildest Week in UFC History

Actor, stuntman, and former Hells Angel, Chuck Zito joins Jim and Matt in-studio to break down all the action from UFC 223, including Matt's full rundown from Al Iaquinta's corner against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor's chaotic stop in Brooklyn, and much more. Plus, the guys discuss Dana White's response to Showtime's Stephen Espinoza and a bunch of the recently announced fights from the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference.

Full Episode

Matt on Al Iaquinta being "adamant" about getting the fight with Khabib

Matt says Khabib is part bear, part gorilla

Matt on his respect for Khabib's team, and talking to Khabib during the fight

Matt on the pride his whole team had watching Al Iaquinta step in against Khabib

Matt on Conor McGregor's UFC 223 antics