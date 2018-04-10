Home
Unfiltered: Recapping UFC 223, the Wildest Week in UFC History

UFC Staff Report April 10, 2018
Actor, stuntman, and former Hells Angel, Chuck Zito joins Jim and Matt in-studio to break down all the action from UFC 223, including Matt's full rundown from Al Iaquinta's corner against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor's chaotic stop in Brooklyn, and much more. Plus, the guys discuss Dana White's response to Showtime's Stephen Espinoza and a bunch of the recently announced fights from the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference.
Full Episode
Matt on Al Iaquinta being "adamant" about getting the fight with Khabib
Matt says Khabib is part bear, part gorilla
Matt on his respect for Khabib's team, and talking to Khabib during the fight
Matt on the pride his whole team had watching Al Iaquinta step in against Khabib
Matt on Conor McGregor's UFC 223 antics

