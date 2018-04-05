Unfiltered: Dana White Talks UFC 223 and Brian Ortega Joins In-Studio

UFC President Dana White joins the show and discusses UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway, Tony Ferguson's injury, Conor McGregor's status, Floyd Mayweather's potential future in the Octagon, DJ vs. TJ, The Diaz Brothers, Brock Lesnar, Mario Yamasaki, a UFC event in Russia, and much more. Plus, #1 UFC Featherweight Brian Ortega, and Ed Soares and James Luhrsen, join Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about Brian's title shot against Max Holloway, offering to step in to fight Khabib, becoming the first guy to finish Frankie Edgar, drowning while surfing, and more. And, to wrap up, the guys make their picks for UFC 223.



Full Episode Brian on when and why he fell in love with jiu-jitsu Brian on being asked to step in for Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Brian is intrigued be a possible matchup with Khabib Dana really thought UFC 223 was in trouble when Tony Ferguson got hurt Dana says Conor didn't ask for the winner of Khabib and Max, but he does want to fight again Dana says Floyd Mayweather in the UFC is "absolutely a possibility" Dana on Nate Diaz not being interested in any fights Dana believes Brock Lesnar will be back