Unfiltered: Dana White Talks UFC 223 and Brian Ortega Joins In-Studio

April 05, 2018
UFC President Dana White joins the show and discusses UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway, Tony Ferguson's injury, Conor McGregor's status, Floyd Mayweather's potential future in the Octagon, DJ vs. TJ, The Diaz Brothers, Brock Lesnar, Mario Yamasaki, a UFC event in Russia, and much more. Plus, #1 UFC Featherweight Brian Ortega, and Ed Soares and James Luhrsen, join Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about Brian's title shot against Max Holloway, offering to step in to fight Khabib, becoming the first guy to finish Frankie Edgar, drowning while surfing, and more. And, to wrap up, the guys make their picks for UFC 223.

Full Episode Brian on when and why he fell in love with jiu-jitsu Brian on being asked to step in for Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Brian is intrigued be a possible matchup with Khabib Dana really thought UFC 223 was in trouble when Tony Ferguson got hurt Dana says Conor didn't ask for the winner of Khabib and Max, but he does want to fight again Dana says Floyd Mayweather in the UFC is "absolutely a possibility" Dana on Nate Diaz not being interested in any fights Dana believes Brock Lesnar will be back

Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 5, 2018
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Apr 5, 2018
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
Apr 4, 2018
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018