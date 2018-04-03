Home
Unfiltered: Khabib Joins In-Studio and Says 'Aloha' to Max Holloway

April 03, 2018
Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov, and Ali Abdelaziz, join Jim and Matt in-studio ahead of Khabib's UFC 223 Lightweight title fight and discuss Max Holloway replacing Tony Ferguson, if any other fighters offered to step in, wanting to fight Georges St-Pierre, training at American Kickboxing Academy, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, wrestling a bear in Dagestan as a kid, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break down the series of events that led to Tony Ferguson's withdrawal, Darren Till vs. Wonderboy Thompson at UFC Fight Night Liverpool, Floyd Mayweather's continued MMA talk, and more.

Full Episode Khabib on how he found out Tony Ferguson was injured, only wanting to fight for a title Khabib on Eddie Alvarez and Conor McGregor Khabib's father's dream match is Khabib vs. Georges St-Pierre Khabib isn't underestimating Max Holloway at all

