Comedian, actor, and writer, Chris Gethard, joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the whole show and bonds with Matt over X-Men and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and talks about getting started in comedy, The Chris Gethard Show, John Danaher, Renzo Gracie, falling in love with MMA through PRIDE, and much more. Plus, the guys break down Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee after a fan tries to correct Matt on Instagram, Chris puts Matt in a rear-naked choke, and the biggest soda-spill in Unfiltered history goes down at the top of the show.
Full Episode
Chris on training BJJ at Renzo Gracie Academy
Chris and Matt crossed paths right after UFC 69
Chris on training BJJ with Renzo Gracie
