Unfiltered Episode 182: Mark Henry

March 27, 2018
One of MMA's best coaches, Mark Henry, calls in and talks to Jim and Matt about Frankie Edgar's loss to Brian Ortega and bouncing back to fight Cub Swanson in Atlantic City, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, how he comes up with his codes for striking combinations, Ali Abdelaziz, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Renzo Gracie stories, and a lot more. Plus, the guys discuss Dana White saying DJ vs. TJ is now not happening, Josh Barnett getting cleared by USADA, Sean O'Malley's foot surgery, and a bunch of recently announced fights.

Full Episode Mark is only scared of two human beings and one of them is Khabib Nurmagomedov Mark is still not recovered from Frankie Edgar's loss to Brian Ortega Mark on what really bothered him about Conor McGregor pre-UFC 222

For this edition of KO of the Week, we revisit the UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2017 when Paul Felder took on Stevie Ray.
Mar 27, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her fighting spirit ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 on April 7.
Mar 23, 2018
Doing part of his fight camp for UFC 223 next April 7 at the UFC Performance Institute, Michael Chiesa adds power and explosiveness to his game.
Apr 23, 2017
At age 20, Cody’s brother introduced him to five-year old Maddux, who was deathly ill with leukemia. As the two became friends, they made a promise to each other: Maddux would beat cancer, and Cody would become world champion.
Mar 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018