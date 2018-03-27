Unfiltered Episode 182: Mark Henry

One of MMA's best coaches, Mark Henry, calls in and talks to Jim and Matt about Frankie Edgar's loss to Brian Ortega and bouncing back to fight Cub Swanson in Atlantic City, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, how he comes up with his codes for striking combinations, Ali Abdelaziz, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Renzo Gracie stories, and a lot more. Plus, the guys discuss Dana White saying DJ vs. TJ is now not happening, Josh Barnett getting cleared by USADA, Sean O'Malley's foot surgery, and a bunch of recently announced fights.
Full Episode Mark is only scared of two human beings and one of them is Khabib Nurmagomedov Mark is still not recovered from Frankie Edgar's loss to Brian Ortega Mark on what really bothered him about Conor McGregor pre-UFC 222
