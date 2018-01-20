Home
Unfiltered Episode 164: Uriah Hall and UFC 220 Recap

January 23, 2018
UFC Middleweight contender, and friend of the show, Uriah Hall, calls in to talk about the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal from his scheduled UFC Fight Night St. Louis bout against Vitor Belfort last Sunday, how he's feeling now, and what could be next for him. Plus, Jim and Matt break down all the action from UFC 220 and discuss Robert Whittaker's health issues, Tony vs. Khabib and Rose vs. Joanna in Brooklyn at UFC 223, and more.

Full Episode Uriah on a warrior's mindset to compete Uriah on the worst part of not fighting in St. Louis Uriah on Robert Follis's passing

Saturday, January 27
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Charlotte, North Carolina
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza earned a Performance of the Night bonus with this finish of Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 last February. Souza is set to face Derek Brunson in the main event of Fight Night Charlotte on Saturday, January 27 live on FOX.
Jan 23, 2018
Take a slow-motion trip through the historic UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou event from Boston that saw two thrilling, successful title defenses. Order the full replay now at www.ufc.tv
Jan 22, 2018
Experience an in-depth and personal account of the complex lives and relentless training camps for six of the UFC’s most stunning finishers in UFC Road to the Octagon: Jacare vs Brunson 2.
Jan 22, 2018
The wild co-main event features New Yorker Dennis Bermudez and Californian Andre Fili look to showcase their electrifying talents in the featherweight division.
Jan 22, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018