Unfiltered Episode 164: Uriah Hall and UFC 220 Recap

UFC Middleweight contender, and friend of the show, Uriah Hall, calls in to talk about the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal from his scheduled UFC Fight Night St. Louis bout against Vitor Belfort last Sunday, how he's feeling now, and what could be next for him. Plus, Jim and Matt break down all the action from UFC 220 and discuss Robert Whittaker's health issues, Tony vs. Khabib and Rose vs. Joanna in Brooklyn at UFC 223, and more.
Full Episode Uriah on a warrior's mindset to compete Uriah on the worst part of not fighting in St. Louis Uriah on Robert Follis's passing
Full Episode Uriah on a warrior's mindset to compete Uriah on the worst part of not fighting in St. Louis Uriah on Robert Follis's passing
Comments