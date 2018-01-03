Home
Unfiltered Episode 163: Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Brian Hayes, and UFC 220 Preview

January 18, 2018
First, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier calls in to discuss his UFC 220 title defense against Volkan Oezdemir, Jon Jones's polygraph test, Cain Velasquez's return to AKA, Luke Rockhold training at Hard Knocks 365, the Young Bucks controversy, Khabib's dominant win over Edson Barboza, Stipe vs. Ngannou, and much more. Next, EA Sports UFC 3 Creative Director Brian Hayes joins the show to discuss developing the game, brand new game modes, and answers the question everyone wants to know: is Matt Serra in the game? Then, UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic calls in ahead of his potentially record-setting title fight against Francis Ngannou and discusses Francis as an opponent, and the hype behind him, being used to the underdog role, and more. Plus, the guys make their picks and preview UFC 220.

Full Episode DC on what motivates him to continue to compete DC on the Jon Jones polygraph test DC on picking up insults from his Russian friends, and the "savage beating" he's going to put on Volkan Oezdemir Brian Hayes on whether Matt Serra is in UFC 3 or not Brian Hayes on the advancements in striking in UFC 3 Brian Hayes on the movement of fighters in UFC 3 Stipe on if he's thinking about breaking the consecutive UFC Heavyweight title defense record Stipe on Francis Ngannou's reach advantage Stipe on having Gian Villante on the UFC 220 card with him

Recap the UFC 220 open workouts from Boston, featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou and more!
Jan 17, 2018
Heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou sits down with Megan Olivi to discuss his UFC 220 matchup with Stipe Miocic and much more.
Jan 17, 2018
On episode 3 of UFC 220 Embedded, Daniel Cormier, Volkan Oezdemir, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou continue their title bout preparations and obligations for UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20th on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 17, 2018
Review that fast and exiting path that led Volkan Oezdemir to a chance to rip the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier this Saturday at UFC 220. Order the fight now for any device: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 17, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018