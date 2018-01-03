Unfiltered Episode 163: Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Brian Hayes, and UFC 220 Preview

First, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier calls in to discuss his UFC 220 title defense against Volkan Oezdemir, Jon Jones's polygraph test, Cain Velasquez's return to AKA, Luke Rockhold training at Hard Knocks 365, the Young Bucks controversy, Khabib's dominant win over Edson Barboza, Stipe vs. Ngannou, and much more. Next, EA Sports UFC 3 Creative Director Brian Hayes joins the show to discuss developing the game, brand new game modes, and answers the question everyone wants to know: is Matt Serra in the game? Then, UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic calls in ahead of his potentially record-setting title fight against Francis Ngannou and discusses Francis as an opponent, and the hype behind him, being used to the underdog role, and more. Plus, the guys make their picks and preview UFC 220.



Full Episode DC on what motivates him to continue to compete DC on the Jon Jones polygraph test DC on picking up insults from his Russian friends, and the "savage beating" he's going to put on Volkan Oezdemir Brian Hayes on whether Matt Serra is in UFC 3 or not Brian Hayes on the advancements in striking in UFC 3 Brian Hayes on the movement of fighters in UFC 3 Stipe on if he's thinking about breaking the consecutive UFC Heavyweight title defense record Stipe on Francis Ngannou's reach advantage Stipe on having Gian Villante on the UFC 220 card with him