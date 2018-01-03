Full Episode Jeremy on being able to blow Cub Swanson "out of the water" now, and Dooho Choi as an opponent Jeremy on the advice he got from his corner between rounds one and two vs. Dooho Choi Jeremy on how he got a picture with Conor McGregor's mom Jeremy on Brian Ortega not wanting to fight him Jeremy on being willing to clean out the whole UFC Featherweight division Jeremy on Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Kamaru clarifies his post-fight interview remarks Kamaru on what injuries he was dealing with vs. Emil Meek Kamaru on calling out Colby Covington Kamaru on Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Unfiltered Episode 162: Jeremy Stephens, Kamaru Usman, and UFC Fight Night St. Louis Recap
Watch Past Fights
Saturday, January 20
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Boston, MA
Comments