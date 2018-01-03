Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered Episode 161: Vitor Belfort and UFC Fight Night St. Louis Preview

By UFC Staff Report January 12, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
UFC legend, Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort calls in ahead of his retirement fight against Uriah Hall and talks to Jim and Matt about Uriah as his final opponent, training at Tristar under Firas Zahabi, why it's time to leave the sport, and more. Before that, the guys discuss the recently announced UFC Featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar and preview UFC Fight Night St. Louis and make their picks.

Full Episode
Vitor announces his retirement
Vitor on why UFC Fight Night St. Louis will be his final fight
Vitor on Uriah Hall as an opponent
Vitor on training at Tristar with Firas Zahabi

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 14
10PM/7PM
ETPT
St. Louis, Missouri
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Two flyweight strikers are set to battle on Sunday night as Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark meet in a flyweight showdown at Fight Night St. Louis.
Two flyweight strikers are set to battle on Sunday night as Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark meet in a flyweight showdown at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 11, 2018
How you promote outside of the Octagon matters just as much as how you perform inside of it if you want to become the greatest of all time. Find out more about G.O.A.T. Career Mode in UFC 3 here: http://x.ea.com/44297
How you promote outside of the Octagon matters just as much as how you perform inside of it if you want to become the greatest of all time. Find out more about G.O.A.T. Career Mode in UFC 3 here: http://x.ea.com/44297
Jan 9, 2018
Vitor Belfort looks to make it two consecutive wins this Sunday when he takes on Uriah Hall in the co-main event at Fight Night St. Louis.
Vitor Belfort looks to make it two consecutive wins this Sunday when he takes on Uriah Hall in the co-main event at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 11, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with the four athletes competing for a championship title on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
UFC will host a media conference call with the four athletes competing for a championship title on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Jan 11, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018