Unfiltered Episode 161: Vitor Belfort and UFC Fight Night St. Louis Preview

UFC legend, Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort calls in ahead of his retirement fight against Uriah Hall and talks to Jim and Matt about Uriah as his final opponent, training at Tristar under Firas Zahabi, why it's time to leave the sport, and more. Before that, the guys discuss the recently announced UFC Featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar and preview UFC Fight Night St. Louis and make their picks.
Full Episode
Vitor announces his retirement
Vitor on why UFC Fight Night St. Louis will be his final fight
Vitor on Uriah Hall as an opponent
Vitor on training at Tristar with Firas Zahabi
