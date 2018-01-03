Unfiltered Episode 160: Uriah Hall

Uriah "Primetime" Hall calls in from the road and discusses his upcoming co-main event bout against Vitor Belfort at UFC Fight Night St. Louis, training at Xtreme Couture with the late Robert Follis, rankings just being a number, and more. Later, Jim and Matt talk about Dana White's plan for Cris Cyborg's next fight, Robbie Lawler's injuries, Jeff Novitzky on Jon Jones, Marlon Moraes and Jimmie Rivera's war of words on social media, and more. Plus, another installment of Matt's Movie Minute.
Full Episode
Uriah on training at Xtreme Couture
Uriah is confidently ready to take whatever Vitor Belfort has to offer
Uriah on Robert Whittaker vs. Luke Rockhold
Uriah on training at the UFC Performance Institute and his ground game
