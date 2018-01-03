Home
Unfiltered Episode 160: Uriah Hall

UFC Staff Report January 09, 2018
Uriah "Primetime" Hall calls in from the road and discusses his upcoming co-main event bout against Vitor Belfort at UFC Fight Night St. Louis, training at Xtreme Couture with the late Robert Follis, rankings just being a number, and more. Later, Jim and Matt talk about Dana White's plan for Cris Cyborg's next fight, Robbie Lawler's injuries, Jeff Novitzky on Jon Jones, Marlon Moraes and Jimmie Rivera's war of words on social media, and more. Plus, another installment of Matt's Movie Minute.

