Unfiltered Episode 159: Cowboy Cerrone and UFC 219 Recap

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone calls in as Unfiltered’s first guest of 2018 and discusses headlining UFC Fight Night Austin against Yancy Medeiros, taking exception to JacksonWink MMA's controversial social media remark to Cris Cyborg, acting in a Denzel Washington movie, and much more. Before that, the guys break down all the action from UFC 219, go over picks results, and talk about recently announced fights and MMA news.
Full Episode
Cowboy on the Cyborg-JacksonWink MMA social media controversy
Cowboy on the JacksonWink MMA losing streak
Cowboy on taking the fight with Yancy Medeiros
Cowboy doesn't even think about being on a losing streak
