Unfiltered Episode 158: Holly Holm, Carlos Condit, and Kamp Kennedy

Former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Holly Holm calls in to discuss her UFC 219 title fight against Cris Cyborg, being ready to shock the world again, Carlos Condit's return to the Octagon, Germaine de Randamie, and more. Before that, "The Natural Born Killer" Carlos Condit joins the show and talks about returning to the UFC for the first time in over a year, Neil Magny as an opponent, evolving his training camps, and more. Plus, director Kamp Kennedy joins Matt in-studio to discuss the short film he directed, featuring Matt Serra, in support of the Netflix movie "Bright", and Matt and Chris The Producer make their UFC 219 picks.

