Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered Episode 158: Holly Holm, Carlos Condit, and Kamp Kennedy

UFC Staff Report December 28, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Holly Holm calls in to discuss her UFC 219 title fight against Cris Cyborg, being ready to shock the world again, Carlos Condit's return to the Octagon, Germaine de Randamie, and more. Before that, "The Natural Born Killer" Carlos Condit joins the show and talks about returning to the UFC for the first time in over a year, Neil Magny as an opponent, evolving his training camps, and more. Plus, director Kamp Kennedy joins Matt in-studio to discuss the short film he directed, featuring Matt Serra, in support of the Netflix movie "Bright", and Matt and Chris The Producer make their UFC 219 picks.
Full Episode
Carlos is champing at the bit to get back into the Octagon
Carlos on why now is the time to return to the UFC
Carlos on Neil Magny as an opponent
Carlos on who he'd want to fight next
Holly on why she took this fight with Cris Cyborg
Holly says Cyborg is "just another fighter, and she's beatable"
Holly on fighting on the same card with her friend and teammate Carlos Condit

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the UFC 219 official weigh-in on Friday, Dec. 29 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Watch the UFC 219 official weigh-in on Friday, Dec. 29 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Dec 29, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line when the Octagon returns to Boston for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. In the co-main , Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir. Watch the presser live on Friday, Dec. 29 at 5pm ET.
Two UFC titles will be on the line when the Octagon returns to Boston for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. In the co-main , Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir. Watch the presser live on Friday, Dec. 29 at 5pm ET.
Dec 29, 2017
Lisa Foiles previews the main card addition of Marc Diakiese vs Dan Hooker at UFC 219, a clash of two fighters with uniquely exciting styles. UFC 219 happens Saturday, and you can order to watch on any device at: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-219
Lisa Foiles previews the main card addition of Marc Diakiese vs Dan Hooker at UFC 219, a clash of two fighters with uniquely exciting styles. UFC 219 happens Saturday, and you can order to watch on any device at: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-219
Dec 28, 2017
Watch the UFC 219 open workout highlights, featuring Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and more! Don't miss UFC 219 on Saturday live on Pay-Per-View from Las Vegas.
Watch the UFC 219 open workout highlights, featuring Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and more! Don't miss UFC 219 on Saturday live on Pay-Per-View from Las Vegas.
Dec 28, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017