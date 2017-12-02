Unfiltered Episode 156: Josh Emmett and UFC On FOX 26 Recap

Josh Emmett, fresh off his upset KO of Ricardo Lamas at UFC On FOX: Lawler vs. dos Anjos, joins the show and discusses his big win on Saturday night, feeling like he was due for a finish, dealing with a short training camp and cutting weight, and wanting to fight Brian Ortega next. Plus, Jim and Matt break down the rest of the fights from UFC On FOX 26, recently announced fights, Conor McGregor's possible Octagon return, and more.
Full Episode Josh on his KO of Ricardo Lamas Josh on creating one of the biggest upsets in UFC history Josh wants to fight Brian Ortega next Josh apologized to Ricardo Lamas for missing weight, says he's a good dude
