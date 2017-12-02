Home
Unfiltered Episode 156: Josh Emmett and UFC On FOX 26 Recap

December 19, 2017
Josh Emmett, fresh off his upset KO of Ricardo Lamas at UFC On FOX: Lawler vs. dos Anjos, joins the show and discusses his big win on Saturday night, feeling like he was due for a finish, dealing with a short training camp and cutting weight, and wanting to fight Brian Ortega next. Plus, Jim and Matt break down the rest of the fights from UFC On FOX 26, recently announced fights, Conor McGregor's possible Octagon return, and more.
Full Episode Josh on his KO of Ricardo Lamas Josh on creating one of the biggest upsets in UFC history Josh wants to fight Brian Ortega next Josh apologized to Ricardo Lamas for missing weight, says he's a good dude

Cris Cyborg versus Holly Holm in the main event at UFC 219 promises to be one crazy fight. Don't miss the action live on Pay-Per-View on Dec. 30.
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Nov 4, 2017
Nov 4, 2017
Nov 4, 2017
Nov 5, 2017