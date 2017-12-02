Home
Unfiltered Episode 155: Robbie Lawler and Mike Perry

By UFC Staff Report December 14, 2017
Article
"Ruthless" Robbie Lawler calls in ahead of his UFC Welterweight title eliminator bout against Rafael dos Anjos this weekend on FOX and discusses RDA as an opponent, training at Hard Knocks 365, Matt Hughes's road to recovery, GSP, Ponzinibbio vs. Perry, his motivation to continue fighting, and more. Later, Mike Perry joins the show and talks about Santiago Ponzinibbio as an opponent, finding the balance between skill and aggression, Lawler vs. RDA, and more. Plus, Matt and guest co-host Jamie Crowder break down UFC On FOX: Lawler vs. dos Anjos, Stipe vs. Ngannou, and answer a fan question about BJJ.
Full Episode
Robbie on Matt Hughes
Robbie on the way he plays the sport of MMA
Robbie on smart sparring
Mike is going to send Santiago Ponzinibbio "back to his tent"
Mike is going to show all aspects of his game vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Mike on Robbie Lawler vs. RDA, and who he wants next

Saturday, December 16
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Winnipeg, Canada
