Unfiltered Episode 155: Robbie Lawler and Mike Perry

"Ruthless" Robbie Lawler calls in ahead of his UFC Welterweight title eliminator bout against Rafael dos Anjos this weekend on FOX and discusses RDA as an opponent, training at Hard Knocks 365, Matt Hughes's road to recovery, GSP, Ponzinibbio vs. Perry, his motivation to continue fighting, and more. Later, Mike Perry joins the show and talks about Santiago Ponzinibbio as an opponent, finding the balance between skill and aggression, Lawler vs. RDA, and more. Plus, Matt and guest co-host Jamie Crowder break down UFC On FOX: Lawler vs. dos Anjos, Stipe vs. Ngannou, and answer a fan question about BJJ.

