Unfiltered Episode 136: Randy Brown, Nardu Debrah and UFC 216 Recap

UFC Welterweight contender Randy Brown, and his sensei Nardu Debrah, join Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about Randy's UFC 217 fight against Mickey Gall at MSG, how the fight came to be, growing up in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight, and much more. Plus, the guys discuss all the action from UFC 216 and preview UFC 217.
Full Episode Randy on what led him to martial arts Randy on Mickey Gall vs. CM Punk Randy on a possible Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson fight Randy will be very surprised if Mickey Gall makes it to Round 2 at UFC 217
Full Episode Randy on what led him to martial arts Randy on Mickey Gall vs. CM Punk Randy on a possible Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson fight Randy will be very surprised if Mickey Gall makes it to Round 2 at UFC 217
Comments