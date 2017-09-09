Unfiltered Episode 132: Eddie Alvarez and UFC Fight Night Japan Recap

Former UFC Lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez calls in and talks to Matt and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about coaching TUF 26, Justin Gaethje as an opponent, Ferguson vs. Lee, being more analytical than people think, and much more. Plus, Matt and Phoenix break down the action from UFC Fight Night Japan, Matt Brown's retirement announcement, and Miesha Tate's reaction to Edmond Tarverdyan's Ronda vs. Cyborg comments.
Full Episode Eddie on coaching women on TUF 26 Eddie writes letters to himself after his fights Eddie on fighting Justin Gaethje, not rematching Dustin Poirier Eddie on the state of the UFC Lightweight division
