Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered Episode 132: Eddie Alvarez and UFC Fight Night Japan Recap

September 26, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Former UFC Lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez calls in and talks to Matt and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about coaching TUF 26, Justin Gaethje as an opponent, Ferguson vs. Lee, being more analytical than people think, and much more. Plus, Matt and Phoenix break down the action from UFC Fight Night Japan, Matt Brown's retirement announcement, and Miesha Tate's reaction to Edmond Tarverdyan's Ronda vs. Cyborg comments.
Full Episode Eddie on coaching women on TUF 26 Eddie writes letters to himself after his fights Eddie on fighting Justin Gaethje, not rematching Dustin Poirier Eddie on the state of the UFC Lightweight division

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Fabricio Werdum defeat Hunt for the UFC heavyweight interim title at UFC 180. Don't miss Werdum take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on Oct. 7.
Watch Fabricio Werdum defeat Hunt for the UFC heavyweight interim title at UFC 180. Don't miss Werdum take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on Oct. 7.
Sep 26, 2017
Brandon Davis Secured a UFC contract with a win over Austin Arnett in what many consider to be the best fight ever on Contender Series.
Brandon Davis Secured a UFC contract with a win over Austin Arnett in what many consider to be the best fight ever on Contender Series.
Sep 26, 2017
Julian Marquez landed one of the most Devastating head kick knockouts in MMA history to secure himself a UFC contract.
Julian Marquez landed one of the most Devastating head kick knockouts in MMA history to secure himself a UFC contract.
Sep 26, 2017
Before Michael Bisping fights Georges St-Pierre in New York City at UFC 217, he sat down with Megan Olivi in this edition of The Exchange. Join UFC FIGHT PASS to watch the full video.
Before Michael Bisping fights Georges St-Pierre in New York City at UFC 217, he sat down with Megan Olivi in this edition of The Exchange. Join UFC FIGHT PASS to watch the full video.
Sep 26, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017