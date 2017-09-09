Former UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz calls in to talk to Matt and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217, Bisping vs. GSP, whether he'd fight Demetrious Johnson again, super fights, in general, Jon Jones, USADA, and much, much more. Plus, Matt and Phoenix break down all the action from UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh. Dominick on Team Alpha Male messing with TJ's head going into UFC 217 Dominick wants a rematch with Cody Garbrandt for the UFC Bantamweight title Dominick on superfights as the thing to keep combat sports alive Dominick would step in at UFC 217 if Cody or TJ fall out of the fight Dominick on what advice he'd give to Jon Jones
Unfiltered Episode 130: Dominick Cruz
Friday, September 22
10PM/7PM
Saitama, Japan
