Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered Episode 130: Dominick Cruz

September 18, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Former UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz calls in to talk to Matt and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale about Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217, Bisping vs. GSP, whether he'd fight Demetrious Johnson again, super fights, in general, Jon Jones, USADA, and much, much more. Plus, Matt and Phoenix break down all the action from UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh. Dominick on Team Alpha Male messing with TJ's head going into UFC 217 Dominick wants a rematch with Cody Garbrandt for the UFC Bantamweight title Dominick on superfights as the thing to keep combat sports alive Dominick would step in at UFC 217 if Cody or TJ fall out of the fight Dominick on what advice he'd give to Jon Jones

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, September 22
10PM/7PM
Saitama, Japan
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Yushin Okami will step up on short notice to face Ovince Saint Preux in the main event of Fight Night Japan on FXX on Friday, September 22.
Yushin Okami will step up on short notice to face Ovince Saint Preux in the main event of Fight Night Japan on FXX on Friday, September 22.
Sep 18, 2017
Did you miss Fight Night Pittsburgh? Or did you see it and just want to relive the amazing event? We have you covered on today's UFC Minute. Host Lisa Foiles runs down all the results from the event which had 8 finishes out of 10 fights.
Did you miss Fight Night Pittsburgh? Or did you see it and just want to relive the amazing event? We have you covered on today's UFC Minute. Host Lisa Foiles runs down all the results from the event which had 8 finishes out of 10 fights.
Sep 18, 2017
Luke Rockhold talks backstage about his return to The Octagon and his victory over David Branch in Pittsburgh.
Luke Rockhold talks backstage about his return to The Octagon and his victory over David Branch in Pittsburgh.
Sep 17, 2017
Luke Rockhold reacts after finishing David Branch in the main event of Fight Night Pittsburgh, and calls out the fighter he wants next.
Luke Rockhold reacts after finishing David Branch in the main event of Fight Night Pittsburgh, and calls out the fighter he wants next.
Sep 16, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017