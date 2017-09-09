Unfiltered Episode 129: Luke Rockhold

Returning to the Octagon for the first time in over a year, #3 UFC Middleweight Luke Rockhold calls in ahead of his UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh bout against David Branch and talks about Branch as an opponent, dealing with his title loss to Michael Bisping, GSP getting a shot at the UFC Middleweight title, his first full training camp away from AKA in Florida with Henri Hooft, and much more. Before that, Jim and Matt discuss Joanna vs. Rose, Mickey Gall vs. Randy Brown, Cowboy Cerrone vs. Darren Till, the results of Jon Jones's B sample, Fabricio Werdum's comments about USADA being too strict, and Yair Rodriguez's potential move to Team Alpha Male. Plus, Jim talks about an exciting new superhero.
Full Episode Luke on trying to fight in June, July, and August to no avail Luke on Bisping vs. GSP Luke on David Branch as an opponent Luke on what matters more: a rematch with Bisping or the UFC Middleweight title Luke says David Branch is from Brooklyn but fights like he's from the Hamptons
Full Episode Luke on trying to fight in June, July, and August to no avail Luke on Bisping vs. GSP Luke on David Branch as an opponent Luke on what matters more: a rematch with Bisping or the UFC Middleweight title Luke says David Branch is from Brooklyn but fights like he's from the Hamptons
Comments