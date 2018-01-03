USADA Statement on Francisco Rivera Sanction

The stars of UFC 220 square off one last time before entering the Octagon Saturday in Boston. There's still time to order for any device at: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-220
Jan 19, 2017
Watch the highlights from the UFC 25th Anniversary Series Press Conference from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jan 19, 2018
Massachusetts UFC fighters Rob Font, Calvin Kattar and Kyle Bochniak talk about what it means to be fighting in front of their hometown Boston fans the same weekend as the New England Patriots go for the AFC Championship.
Jan 19, 2018
Joe Rogan previews the fireworks sure to come in the heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou, headling UFC 220 Saturday night, live from Boston and only on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 19, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
