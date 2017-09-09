Mike Perry Octagon Interview

Luke Rockhold reacts after finishing David Branch in the main event of Fight Night Pittsburgh, and calls out the fighter he wants next.
Sep 16, 2017
Mike Perry speaks from The Octagon following yet another KO victory, this time over Alex Reyes, and names the fighter he'd like to face next.
Sep 16, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017
Mike "Platinum" Perry had a wild week that included a last minute opponent switch ahead of his co-main event in Pittsburgh this Saturday. Is he scaring fighters away? UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks it down.
Sep 15, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
