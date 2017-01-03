Home
Rodriguez stops Penn with stunning striking display

By Thomas Gerbasi January 15, 2017
PHOENIX, AZ - JAN. 15: (R-L) Yair Rodriguez & BJ Penn in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Talking Stick Resort Arena. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)It was a painful sight for fans of UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn, but featherweight phenom Yair Rodriguez did what he had to do to cement a changing of the guard in the sport on Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, stopping the comebacking 38-year-old in the second round of their UFC Fight Night main event.

“This was an amazing fight for me,” Rodriguez said. “I fought a legend tonight, and he deserves all the respect, more than I can give him.”

Rodriguez may have had respect for Penn before and after the fight, but in the five minutes and 24 seconds in which they fought, he was all business, disregarding the aura of the former two-time UFC champion, who was fighting for the first time since he retired after losing to Frankie Edgar in 2014. And while Penn was focused and in shape, the 24-year-old was too much for him.

Rodriguez opened the fight with a kick to the head, but Penn took it well and rushed his opponent, pushing him into the fence. Rodriguez broke the clinch and continued to fire kicks. Penn marched forward but wasn’t able to get any shots off. With three minutes left, Rodriguez briefly staggered Penn with a kick to the head, and “El Pantera” now had Penn backpedaling and on the defensive. In the final 90 seconds, Penn began getting caught with more and more kicks, the Hawaiian superstar having little answer for the up and comer.

Penn gamely came out for the second round, but Rodriguez put a quick end to matters with a right kick to the face followed by a right hand. Penn tried to defend himself on the ground, but Rodriguez’ relentless follow-up attack was too much, as John McCarthy called a halt to the bout 24 seconds into the frame.

With the win, the No. 10-ranked Rodriguez improves to 11-1; Hilo’s Penn falls to 16-11-2.

UFC Fight Night event inside Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photos by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jan 15, 2017
Hear from featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez inside the Octagon after his TKO stoppage victory over the legendary BJ Penn at Fight Night Phoenix on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Jan 15, 2017
Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie square off for the women's featherweight championship in Brooklyn on Feb. 11. Also featured in the main event are Anderson Silva vs Derek Brunson and Jacare Souza vs Tim Boetsch.
Jan 15, 2017
History will be made on Feb. 11, as Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie will fight for the first UFC women's featherweight belt.
Jan 15, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016