Rakic makes history among prelim bouts in Hamburg

Hard-hitting lightweight Damir Hadzovic evened his UFC slate at 2-2 at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, as he defeated Germany’s own Nick Hein via split decision on Sunday.Hadzovic was able to keep Hein from implementing his grappling attack in the first round, and the result was Hein ending up bloodied from the patient and steady striking of the Bosnia native. Hein did close the gap in the second, with a busy attack seemingly drawing him even with Hadzovic. But in the third, Hadzovic closed strong, stunning Hein with a kick early and then scoring a flash knockdown with a right hand midway through the final stanza, securing his victory via scores of 29-28 twice and 28-29.Hadzovic moves to 12-4 with the win; Hein falls to 14-4 with 1 NC.In his first start since November 2015, Poland’s Bartosz Fabinski remained unbeaten in the Octagon, as he picked up his third UFC victory via unanimous decision over Norways’ Emil Meek Meek flew out of his corner at the start, but a flying knee attempt led to a Fabinski takedown, putting the fight right in the Warsaw product’s wheelhouse, and Fabinski kept it on the mat until the horn. It wasn’t spectacular, but it was effective.Fabinski put the fight back on the mat in round two, but this time Meek was able to get back to his feet and get some hard shots off before another takedown from the Poland native at the midway point of the frame put the bout on the ground until the horn.Fatigue had set in on Fabinski as round three began, and Meek, sensing his chance to turn things around, went on the offensive, putting Fabinski on the run. “The Butcher” looked for a takedown but nearly got caught in a choke. After escaping, referee Kevin Sataki separated the two, but Fabinski was finally able to get another takedown when the action resumed. And while the crowd wasn’t happy about it, Fabinski will take the win, which he got via scores of 30-27 and 29-28 twice.England’s Nad Narimani turned back Germany’s Khalid Taha in a clash of newcomers to the UFC’s featherweight division, winning a three-round unanimous decision.Takedowns and grappling control gave Narimani (11-2) the lead in the fight, and he kept it through two rounds, despite a spirited effort from Taha (12-2). And while some good shots from Taha started the final frame strong, a follow-up kick led to another takedown from Narimani. Taha found some daylight in the final minute as he got back to his feet, but it was too little too late for the Dortmund product, who dropped the nod to Narimani via three scores of 30-27. Aleksandar Rakic spoiled the light heavyweight debut of Justin Ledet , shutting out the previously unbeaten heavyweight prospect by a lopsided unanimous decision.Scores were 30-25 and 30-24 twice.