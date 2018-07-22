Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Smith delivers promise, finishes Shogun

By Thomas Gerbasi July 22, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
SMITH vs RUA

Coming in on short notice to replace Volkan Oezdemir, Anthony Smith took advantage of his UFC Hamburg main event opportunity, knocking out former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in the first round at Barclaycard Arena.

The win follows another first-round knockout of a former UFC champ, as the surging Smith finished Rashad Evans at UFC 225 in June.


Smith was accurate with his striking early, and it only got worse for Rua as the first round progressed, as a kick to the face began a sequence of hard shots from the Nebraskan. After taking the kick, Rua flurried, but Smith reset and landed a 1-2 upstairs that sent Rua stumbling backward on rubbery legs. Smith sensed this and moved forward, landing punch after punch until a right hand stiffened Rua and brought referee Marc Goddard in to stop the fight just as a left hand sent the Brazilian icon to the canvas. The official time of the finish was 1:29 of round one.

With the win, Omaha’s Smith moves to 30-13. The No. 8-ranked Rua falls to 25-11.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, July 22
2PM/11AM
ETPT
Hamburg, Germany
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Anthony Smith in the Octagon after his win at Fight Night Hamburg.
Watch Anthony Smith in the Octagon after his win at Fight Night Hamburg.
Jul 22, 2018
Watch Corey Anderson in the Octagon after his win at Fight Night Hamburg.
Watch Corey Anderson in the Octagon after his win at Fight Night Hamburg.
Jul 22, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Hamburg Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
Watch the Fight Night Hamburg Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
Jul 22, 2018
Jimmy Smith breaks down the light heavyweight main event of Fight Night Hamburg featuring Shogun Rua and Anthony Smith, live Sunday on FS1.
Jimmy Smith breaks down the light heavyweight main event of Fight Night Hamburg featuring Shogun Rua and Anthony Smith, live Sunday on FS1.
Jul 21, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018