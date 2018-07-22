Smith delivers promise, finishes Shogun

Smith was accurate with his striking early, and it only got worse for Rua as the first round progressed, as a kick to the face began a sequence of hard shots from the Nebraskan. After taking the kick, Rua flurried, but Smith reset and landed a 1-2 upstairs that sent Rua stumbling backward on rubbery legs. Smith sensed this and moved forward, landing punch after punch until a right hand stiffened Rua and brought referee Marc Goddard in to stop the fight just as a left hand sent the Brazilian icon to the canvas. The official time of the finish was 1:29 of round one.With the win, Omaha’s Smith moves to 30-13. The No. 8-ranked Rua falls to 25-11.