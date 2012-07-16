Home
Ponzinibbio Stuns Nelson In 82 Seconds In Glasgow Main Event

By Thomas Gerbasi July 16, 2017
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - (L-R) Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina celebrates his victory over Gunnar Nelson of Iceland in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the SSE Hydro Arena Glasgow on July 16, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the biggest fight of his pro career, Argentina’s Santiago Ponzinibbio came up huge, knocking out Gunnar Nelson in the first round of the main event of the UFC’s return to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday.

“I am the best striker in this division,” Ponzinibbio. “I am the next champion of this division. I am ready for everything and everyone at 170 pounds in the world.”

Nelson staggered Ponzinibbio with an uppercut in the opening seconds of the bout, prompting the La Plata native to stop his aggressive march and begin backing off to pick his shots better. That was a good call, as a flush right hand nearly spun Nelson around and sent him reeling into the fence. There, a left dropped Nelson hard to the canvas, and a follow-up right hand brought in referee Leon Roberts to halt matters. The official time of the stoppage was 1:22 of round one.

With the win, the No. 14-ranked Ponzinibbio ups his record to 25-3. The No. 8-ranked Nelson falls to 16-3-1.

Hear from Santiago Ponzinibbio after his massive KO win over Gunnar Nelson in the main event of Fight Night Glasgow.
Jul 16, 2017
Hear from Cynthia Calvillo after his unanimous decision win against Joanne Calderwood in the co-main event of Fight Night Glasgow.
Jul 16, 2017
Light heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante clash on the main card. In Boca Raton, Florida former 2-time US National wrestler Cummins reflects on his path to the UFC. In the Empire State, Villante furthers his credentials as a bonafide contender.
Jul 16, 2017
Dennis Bermudez looks to stop Indiana’s Darren Elkins in a heated battle in one of the UFC’s most stacked divisions. Bermudez balances training with fatherhood and Elkins joins forces with Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male in California.
Jul 16, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Jul 10, 2017