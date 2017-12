Davis, Soukhamthath, Perez impress in prelims

Bantamweights Alejandro Perez and Iuri Alcantara engaged in a less than thrilling three rounder, with Perez emerging victorious via unanimous decision.Scores were 30-27 and 29-28 twice for Perez, now 20-6-1. Alcantara falls to 34-9 with 1 NC.The fight was a war of nerves more than anything, with neither combatant willing to push the pace. Each had brief moments of success, but there was no urgency to follow up, and while there was a late surge in the final minute, it wasn’t enough to make the crowd happy.After a short-notice loss to Sergio Moraes at welterweight, Davi Ramos ’ second trip to the Octagon came in his natural weight class at 155 pounds and it was quite a difference, as he submitted Chris Gruetzemacher in the third round.Gruetzemacher (13-3) did a good job of keeping the fight on the feet in the first half of round one, but eventually, Ramos was able to get the action where he wanted it and he was able to keep the bout on the mat for over two minutes.Ramos (7-2) scored a flash knockdown with a right hand early in the second, but soon the fight was back on the mat, with a subsequent stall bringing a restart by referee Mark Lawley. Ramos continued to have success on the feet, but Gruetzemacher got his shots in as well as Ramos began to tire. With 1:46 left, Ramos got a takedown, Gruetzemacher fighting his way to his feet almost as soon as he hit the deck, but the Brazilian pulled off another takedown before the horn sounded.With the fight still up for grabs, Ramos made sure the judges wouldn’t get involved, as he took Gruetzemacher down and locked in a rear naked choke that forced a tap out 50 seconds into the third and final round.Unbeaten middleweight up and comer Trevin Giles continued to impress in the opener, as he moved to 2-0 in the UFC with a third-round TKO of Antonio Braga Neto Giles got off to a good start with some crisp striking, but as soon as Neto was able to trip him to the mat with a little under three minutes left, the Brazilian ground ace kept him under control on the canvas for the rest of the frame.Avoiding the mat in round two, Giles dominated behind a stiff left jab, bloodying Neto and keeping him at bay, with the occasional right hand jarring the returning vet as well.Neto scored a takedown early in the third, but Giles got loose quickly and rose to his feet and the jab fest continued. This time, though, Giles added even more right hands, and when one put the Brazilian down, referee Frank Trigg had seen enough, halting the bout at 2:27 of round three.With the win, Giles moves to 11-0. Neto, who was making his first start since 2014, falls to 9-3 with 1 NC.