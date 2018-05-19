Home
Usman defeats No. 5 Maia, stays unbeaten in UFC

By Thomas Gerbasi May 19, 2018
Kamaru Usman may not have made the spectacular statement he wanted to in his UFC Fight Night main event against Demian Maia on Saturday night, but at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, “The Nigerian Nightmare” did get the big win over a top five contender he needed, as he turned back the former world title challenger via unanimous decision.

“For the longest, everyone’s talking about that I haven’t fought a top ten guy,” said Usman, who said after the fight that he broke both of his hands during the five-rounder. “That’s a legend, a two-time title challenger, and I just dominated him from start to finish.”

The final scores read 50-45 and 49-46 twice for the No. 7-ranked Usman, who improves to 13-1. The No. 5-ranked Maia, who replaced the injured Santiago Ponzinibbio on short notice, falls to 25-9.


Maia scored the first takedown of the fight in the second minute, only to see Usman jump right back up. Maia remained locked up with his foe against the fence, but with a little under 90 seconds left, referee Leon Roberts restarted the stalled action. As the two remained on the feet until the horn, Maia landed the most significant blow of the round, a hard left hand that got Usman’s attention.

Usman stuffed Maia’s first three takedown attempts in round two, making sure to get in some strikes in between these defensive stops. And while Maia jumped guard, it was in the final 20 seconds, giving him little time to do anything with the takedown.

Maia’s takedowns continued to come up short in the third round and Usman, while not spectacular, was getting more confident as the fight progressed and he put another round in the bank.

Early in round four, an Usman right hand put Maia on the canvas, and soon after, Maia was cut over the left eye as well. When the two rose, Maia’s takedown attempt was turned away, with Usman getting in short punches in response.

The fifth was another round for Usman, with Maia having few answers for the rising star, who has now won 12 in a row, a streak that includes an 8-0 UFC slate.


Kamaru Usman extended his welterweight win-streak to eight, after defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night Chile. Watch Usman's Octagon interview where he discusses the performance and what's next at welterweight.
May 19, 2018
Tatiana Suarez remained undefeated after finishing Alexa Grasso with a rear naked choke in the first round of her bout on UFC Fight Night Chile on FS1. Watch Suarez's Octagon interview where she discusses the performance and requests a top 10 showdown.
May 19, 2018
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
May 19, 2018
Watch the highlights from Friday's official weigh-in, featuring Demian Maia & Kamaru Usman.
May 18, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018