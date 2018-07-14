Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Dos Santos battles to Boise main event win over Ivanov

By Thomas Gerbasi July 14, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
 DOS SANTOS vs IVANOV

In his first bout since a title fight loss to Stipe Miocic in May 2017, former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos returned to the win column with a grueling five-round win over UFC newcomer Blagoy Ivanov in the UFC Fight Night main event at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The unanimous decision read 50-45 across the board for the Brazilian star.

Pressuring Ivanov as soon as the bout began, Dos Santos kept his opponent on the defensive, but a right hand in the second minute got the attention of “Cigano” and cut him. Neither the punch nor the blood deterred Dos Santos, but Ivanov was equally unbothered by his opponent’s aggressive stalking.

There were less feints and more strikes from Dos Santos in the second round, and as he began using his movement to counter instead of lead, he had a lot of success against Ivanov, who had not found a striking rhythm yet.

A right hand in the second minute of round three briefly stunned Ivanov, but he was firing back moments later, still invested in scoring the upset in his Octagon debut. With two minutes left, Ivanov snapped Dos Santos’ head back with a wild left hand, and though he was cut over the left eye, the Bulgarian kept pressing.

The pace dipped in the fourth as fatigue set in, with Ivanov looking to be the more tired of the two.

Dos Santos opened the fifth with a right hand, but it was Ivanov who began swinging wildly in an effort to turn the fight around, cutting Dos Santos on the nose in the process. An eye poke by Dos Santos brought a brief halt to the action, and when the fight resumed, the two big men threw bombs, Dos Santos landing his right hand while Ivanov missed. Down the stretch, Dos Santos landed a few solid rights and lefts down the middle, dodging Ivanov’s swings as the bout concluded.

With the win, the No. 8-ranked Dos Santos moves to 19-5. Ivanov falls to 16-2 with 1 NC.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, July 17
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Sage Northcutt after his UFC Boise KO victory: "Words are powerful. I think that we all gotta have respect for each other and that we could all be more careful with the things we say."
Sage Northcutt after his UFC Boise KO victory: "Words are powerful. I think that we all gotta have respect for each other and that we could all be more careful with the things we say."
Jul 14, 2018
Chad Mendes after his UFC Boise victory over Myles Jury: "I'm just super excited to be back. Anyone in the top five give it to me let's go."
Chad Mendes after his UFC Boise victory over Myles Jury: "I'm just super excited to be back. Anyone in the top five give it to me let's go."
Jul 14, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Boise weigh-in faceoffs.
Watch the Fight Night Boise weigh-in faceoffs.
Jul 13, 2018
The fighters are weighed-in, faced-off, & Boise now has itself a fight card for Saturday night on FS1.
The fighters are weighed-in, faced-off, & Boise now has itself a fight card for Saturday night on FS1.
Jul 13, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018